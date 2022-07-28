Reporting from the Valley

Credit: Courtesy

Name: Robyn Wise

Title: Contributor

Tell us a little about Robyn. What’s your background? My background is in communications and content creation, mainly for cultural clients such as museums, artists, architects, and designers.

What did you write for us this week, and what do you have cookin’ next? For this week’s story, I had the pleasure of digging into the live music offerings at local wineries and discovered some amazing talent right here under our noses. Did you know there’s also a burgeoning hardcore scene in Solvang and Lompoc? I’m watching it closely. Next up, I’ll be sitting down with Valley-based singer-songwriter Jonathan Fiery to pen a story about his latest release.

Why is the Santa Ynez Valley a fun and special place to live in and write about? Growing up surrounded by this amazing natural landscape and so many good, original people has given me strength in life. It’s a tight-knit community — you can’t hide! — so you learn to appreciate the interconnectedness of things.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.