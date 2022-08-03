We Stand Together Against Hate

We were shocked and disappointed when the Pride flag was ripped down from St. Mark’s Church a few days ago.

As you know, St. Mark’s is open to all people of all faiths, including the Jewish community. When it was discovered that the Pride flags (another one stolen from a yard in Ballard) were burned and posted on social media, we were saddened for all people but most especially the congregants of St. Mark’s and the LGBTQ+ community. We won’t give credence to the ugly and salacious words spoken in that video.

What we do want all to know is that we totally support St. Mark’s and the LGBTQ+ community. As Jews, our history is ripe with acts of violence and today Jews around the world are regularly beaten, synagogues burned and more. But this is our little community where we hoped some of the ugliness in the world would not affect us; we were wrong. Because there is no “them,” only us, we stand up against all forms of hate. An attack on any one of us is an attack on all of us.

To the St. Marks congregation, Father Randall, and the LGBTQ+ community, we proudly stand with you.

Susie Margolis is president of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community Board of Directors.