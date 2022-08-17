Behind-the-Scenes Tours, Family Nature Night, Trivia Contest at Brewery, and More During September Membership Month at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – August 16, 2022 REVISED – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden celebrates – and rewards – its current and new members with exclusive members only activities during Membership month in September.

A rare Family Nature Night held after dark (flashlights recommended) and a day-long collaboration with the Santa Barbara Library at the Garden (Storytime, Storywalk, and Library on Wheels visit) are among the Membership Month events.

In addition, Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager, Ph.D., leads a behind-the-scenes tour of the labs inside the Pritzlaff Conservation Center, and two of the Garden’s popular Trivia Nights are led by Living Collections Curator Christina Varnava at Night Lizard Brewing Company. In addition, Garden members enjoy free admission with MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, and MOXI members are welcomed to the Garden for free, during the entire month of September.

Some events have limited space and reservations may be required. See more details and registration information below.

To become a Garden member, visit https://sbbotanicgarden.org/support/membership/. Individual memberships begin at $75, with discounts for seniors and college students. Garden Members receive free admission year-round plus reciprocal benefits to over 345 gardens and arboreta nationwide, as well as a 10% discount on Garden Shop and Nursery purchases (and at partner nurseries), a mailed subscription to biannual Ironwood magazine, advanced registration on Garden classes and special events, and more.

DETAILS OF SANTA BARBARA BOTANIC GARDEN MEMBERSHIP MONTH

For more information or to register, visit https://sbbotanicgarden.org/insight/september-is-membership-month.

Free Admission to MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

September 1 – 30, 2022

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden members receive free admission to MOXI for the entire month of September as part of a special reciprocal agreement. Advance reservations and proof of Garden membership are required. MOXI members also receive free Garden admission.

Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Pritzlaff Conservation Center with Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager, Ph.D.

Thursday, September 1

Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager, Ph.D., leads a small group into the labs in the Pritzlaff Conservation Center (PCC) to meet scientists and view the herbarium collection of preserved plant specimens. Light refreshments served afterwards on the PCC deck. Free, reservations required.

Family Nature Night After Dark

Friday, September 9

A rare chance to explore the Garden after dark. Search for creepy crawlies with black lights (provided), enjoy a night walk through the redwoods, investigate owl pellets, meet two raptors from Eyes in the Sky, and more. Hot cocoa available upon arrival. Flashlights are highly recommended. Members only, $20 for adults, $10 for youth aged 3 to12, free for children under age 3.

Santa Barbara Public Library at the Garden

Monday, September 12

Storytime in the Garden

A day dedicated to stories, books, and fun for preschool-aged kids, presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, begins with a Storytime on the lawn of the Pritzlaff Conservation Center. Include songs, rhymes, movement, and stories in English and Spanish. Bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Free, reservations required.

Library on Wheels

The Library on Wheels is parked at the Center all day. Visitors can browse, get a library card, and check out books. Free, open to the public.

Backcountry Storywalk

Debut of Storywalk in which pages from picture books are printed on large standing signs and placed along pathways, along with related activities, while walking through Backcountry. Continues through Friday, September 16. Free, open to the public.

Two Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Trivia Nights at Night Lizard Brewing Company, 607 State Street

Tuesday September 20 and Wednesday September 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Team trivia contests led by the Garden’s Living Collections Curator Christina Varnava,with questions created by the Garden’s horticulture and conservation teams. Winning teams receive gift baskets from the Garden Shop. Free, open to the public, $1 discount on beer; proceeds benefit the Garden.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden:

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 5 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve California native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org.