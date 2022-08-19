Sheriff’s Office Provides Safety Training to Community 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau cadre has been partnering with local business and schools to offer active attacker training to their staff members. As a result of increased public awareness, many citizens have asked what individuals can do protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during an active attacker event.

The Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, which is normally tasked with providing internal training, pivoted their focus to meet these requests for training from the public. In recent months, Training Bureau staff have provided 90-minute training presentations based on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) curriculum from Texas State University to staff at local schools, childcare centers, and businesses.

Recently, Training Bureau staff visited the Teledyne FLIR campus in Goleta where they presented the ALERRT training to their employees. At the conclusion of the training course at FLIR, the Sheriff’s Office was presented with a generous gift of two Scout III thermal monocular cameras which will be used in by patrol to help with searches for missing persons and wanted suspects. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank FLIR for their generous donation and all our community partners who have invited us to train their staff members so that, together, we can keep Santa Barbara County safe.

You can find more information about the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, including their contact information on our website – SBSheriff.org. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to share this training video from ALERRT titled Avoid | Alert | Defend that highlights an easy to remember method for individuals to follow during active attacker events.