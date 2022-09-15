Going Long on the Lobero

Cheryl Crabtree went long on the Lobero Theatre in this week’s cover story. So we asked about her background with the historic venue.

What got you interested in the subject of the Lobero and its rich history? I’ve been writing about Santa Barbara arts and culture for various publications for decades, and I’ve always enjoyed researching the Lobero’s history for particular assignments.

As a local, what’s your personal connection to the theater? Any favorite shows or memories? Since moving to Santa Barbara in the early 1980s, I’ve attended many events at the theatre and love its intimate ambience and history. I recall being totally amazed when Mikhael Baryshnikov danced light as a feather on the stage.

I understand you heard a couple good ghost stories in your reporting. Can you share one? Rod Lathim told me about a convo he had with Lutah Mariah Riggs sitting in the seats while he and another person were rehearsing or filming on stage. She wanted to know where her commemorative plaque was (she had designed the new building in the 1920s), so Rod had a plaque made and installed it near the entrance arches in 2016.

