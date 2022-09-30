Dutchess, Ferdi, and Buster

Dutchess

Credit: Courtesy

Dutchess is an 8-year-old torbie female cat. She came to us from another shelter and has been capturing our hearts with her mellow personality and sweet demeanor. Dutchess acts shy but quickly responds to sweet talk with kneading and purrs. It’s easy to see why she’s so popular with our volunteers.

All of our cats are neutered / spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Ferdi

Credit: Courtesy

This adorable little guy is a 10-month-old Chi/Doxie mix who is an absolute snuggle bug. He is loyal and protective and just wants to find his best friend. He loves playing with other playful dogs, and although cautious around small children, loves sitting in laps and getting all the attention. His favorite things are napping in your lap, fetch, and tug. He is house-trained and loves going for walks and rides in the car, especially if you’re headed to Starbucks for a pup cup! He will make a great constant companion.

Buster

Credit: Courtesy

Buster is a 4-year-old Chiweenie/pug (best guess). He is a super affectionate and happy-go-lucky bundle of joy, the life of any party. He really loves his people, and his favorite things are giving kisses and playing with other dogs. Another playful dog around Buster’s size will be a must for his forever home. Buster is not good with small children due to some traumatic events in his past, but does fine with teenagers. He is housebroken, crate-trained, and amazing with cats!

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or send mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Come out and meet these two and many other pups on Saturday, October 1, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Petco, 3985 State St.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.