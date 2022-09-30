Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to Host Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball to Honor Local Veterans and Active Duty Service Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA September 30, 2021 – Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is pleased to announce the Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball to honor local veterans and active duty service members.

The Ball will be held Saturday, November 5th from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The evening will be filled with live music, dancing, a wonderful three-course meal, and stirring presentations.

This year, PCVF is proud to present former Navy SEALs led by Marc Brakebill of Beyond the Teams. These extraordinary individuals, who arguably execute the most dangerous and secretive missions in the US Military, will share their inspiring story about the importance of family to the military mission and beyond. Beyond the Teams is a group of former SEALs and like-minded individuals whose focus is to heal and serve the community. The audience is sure to be inspired by their moving story: The Teams Behind the Mission.

The Replicas | Credit: Courtesy

Guests will also be treated to the rhythmic sounds of The Replicas Music, a team of professionally trained musicians and singers who have toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music industry. The Replicas have had the pleasure of being the chosen entertainment for organizations such as NASA, Google, LinkedIn, GM, Ford, AppFolio, UBS Bank, and Milken Institute, to name a few. They recently performed at the famous Rainbow Room in New York City. The Replicas know how to start a party and keep it going all night while performing with passion to create a fun and happy environment.

PCVF co-founding director John Blankenship is delighted to welcome the greater Santa Barbara community, fellow service members and friends of PCVF to one of the year’s most anticipated events. “We look forward to welcoming our guests to our Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball. We hope you join us as we mingle with old friends, dance to a live band, have a beautiful dinner and enjoy the pomp and circumstance of the program.”

Dress uniform or black tie attire is optional. Tickets to the Military Ball are $250 per guest. This event sells out every year, space is limited to 300 guests. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: https://www.pcvf.org/military-ball

About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in uniform at any time. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit pcvf.org or call (805) 259-4394.