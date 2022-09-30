The Library Calls on Local Non-Profit Art Groups to Fill the Main Faulkner Gallery

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2022

The Santa Barbara Public Library provides public space for art exhibits in their Main Faulkner Gallery to non-profit art organizations. Exhibits usually run for one month and the Main Faulkner Gallery has one vacancy remaining for the upcoming September 2023 calendar year.

The Library is looking for a local non-profit art organization or association with more than 20 members to fill this space. The group must have a jury or pre-selection process and may choose whether to provide sitters during the hours that the gallery is open to the public.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is also now accepting requests for the 2024 calendar year.

To put in a request for the 2023 vacancy or any month in the 2024 calendar year, please fill out the following request form: https://seam.ly/73XJO1cp

For more information, please contact Library Administration at LibraryAdmin@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or 805-564-5608.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events, and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.