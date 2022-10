More Like This

Regarding the recent Jack Cantin article , we need to allow the Cantin family and our community to heal. It is sad the sheriff continues to attack the legitimacy of the find. We pray this all can be put to rest and allow Mrs. Cantin to bury her son next to her husband properly.

