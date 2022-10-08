Goodbye, Lady Leslie

I knew Leslie Ridley-Tree. I was fortunate to have spent some time with Leslie with her close friends Peter and Ray away from her public life. Those three together showed me that prominent people aren’t as high and mighty as one may think. No matter the fame and fortune, Leslie was a lot of fun to listen to. She had a life and history that not too many folks know about. And it was lively and bright (like her red hair) and filled with love and compassion and generosity.

I’m just another person who had a chance to spend some private time with her, and I thank Peter and Ray for giving me an opportunity to just hang out with the three of them from time to time. No hoopla, no black-tie affairs, just a few lunches, dinners, car rides, and just sitting around listening to the three of them tell stories while laughing like children.

Thanks Peter, Ray, and Leslie. I miss all three of you, and Leslie I’ll miss kissing your hand and trying to bite off that “big rock.”