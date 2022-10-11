Santa Barbara Humane to Offer Free and Low-Cost Vaccines at Veterinary Vaccine Clinic

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

On October 19, Santa Barbara area pet owners will have the chance to help protect their pets, thanks to a free and low-cost vaccine clinic held by Santa Barbara Humane.

Free FVRCP and DA2PP vaccinations will be offered during the clinic, which will take place at the

organization’s Santa Barbara campus. Bordetella and canine rabies vaccines, microchips, and topical flea treatment will also be available at a reduced price during the event.

The FVRCP vaccine protects cats against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia.The DA2PP vaccine protects dogs against distemper virus, parvovirus, and respiratory viruses. Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Santa Barbara Humane, for needy family pets.

“Vaccines are such an easy and effective way to help animals stay happy, healthy, and in homes with people that love them,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Veterinary Officer, “Thanks to Petco Love, we can provide this vital resource to our community for free or reduced cost.”

All dogs attending the event must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. Animals must be at least six weeks old to receive vaccinations.

To ensure that as many pets as possible can be treated during the vaccine clinic, pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Those interested can book an appointment at sbhumane.org/clinic (look for “All Day Vaccine Clinic Event”) or by calling (805) 964-4777. No same-day appointments will be booked during the vaccine clinic.

Santa Barbara Humane is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country, 67 years before the national organization was founded. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable, high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local

organization that is not affiliated with or funded by the Humane Society of the United States or ASPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.

