Briefs

60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs

Man Hospitalized with Fractured Back After Falling from Cliff onto Beach on Sunday

By
Mon Dec 12, 2022 | 2:46pm
Credit: Courtesy

Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad tracks between Bates Beach and Carpinteria Pier on Sunday afternoon when his bike struck a rock and sent him tumbling off the cliff to the beach below, where he landed in a sandy spot between large rocks. There he remained — conscious but unable to move — for about one hour before a female pedestrian walking on the beach heard his cries for help and called first responders.

At around 5 p.m., paramedics from Carpinteria-Summerland Fire and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene. There, they began treating the man before transporting him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured back. No further information is available at this time.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Tue Dec 13, 2022 | 03:57am
https://www.independent.com/2022/12/12/60-year-old-cyclist-survives-nearly-80-foot-plummet-off-carpinteria-bluffs/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.