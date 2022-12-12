Isla Vista Sidewalks Painted with Progress Pride Flags

Isla Vista residents and visitors can now walk on rainbows. On Wednesday, December 7, the Santa Barbara Public Works Department connected four curb cuts at the intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte with Progress Pride Flags.

Credit: Courtesy

The Progress Pride Flag was designed by Portland artist Daniel Quasar to highlight HIV/AIDS awareness and remembrance, LGBTQ+ communities of color, and the trans community. Newly dubbed “Pride Block,” Isla Vista’s painted sidewalks feature the six original colors of the rainbow Pride Flag, together with additions of black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ+ communities of color, and the Transgender Pride Flag’s colors of pink, light blue, and white.

“One of our goals is to provide a safe environment for the public and our employees,” said Public Works Director Scott McGolpin. “Safety isn’t just about good engineering and construction for the Public Works department. It’s about promoting a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion that preserves the health and well-being of every community member.”

Credit: Courtesy

On December 8, State Assemblymember Gregg Hart and 2nd District County Supervisor Laura Capps held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of Pride Block, one of their first joint actions since being sworn into their new roles. They were joined outside of Dublin’s Sports Grill by county staff and representatives from the Isla Vista Community Services District and Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.

“Earlier this year, I was approached by UCSB student leaders about using public art to celebrate the Isla Vista community’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Hart said. “This project is the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County and brings visibility to the LGBTQ+ community in Isla Vista and in the county. The Progress Pride Flag celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and calls for a more inclusive society. Visibility matters, and I am proud to support the LGBTQ+ community with this project and hope to see similar projects countywide.”

The Pardall Progress Pride Flag curb cut installation was designed by Public Works staff, material was provided by Sharpline Solutions, and installation was completed by Property Prep Services.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

