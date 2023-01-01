Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers

Sign Up by January 19 to Take Part in Four-Hour Field Survey on January 25, 2023

For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers receive one hour of training, held over video conference, scheduled between January 16 and 20. The deadline to sign up is January 19.

The Point-in-Time survey itself takes place on January 25, 2023, from 5 to 9 a.m. and is sponsored by a number of county organizations: the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care, County of Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT).

To sign up, visit countyofsb.pointintime.info.

