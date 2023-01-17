Applications Sought for Performing Arts Scholarship

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Katrina Agate, first prize Adult Instrumental Division winner, 2019 | Credit: Monie Photography

Santa Barbara, CA – Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s annual awards competition is fast approaching.

Formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional performance potential who live or study music in Santa Barbara County, PASF has announced a deadline of midnight Friday, March 3, for applications.

Auditions will be held April 7 and 8 at Weinman Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. The competition is set for 3 p.m. on April 23 at the Academy’s Lehman Hall in the Marilyn Horne House.

The Foundation was created to aid music students in the Santa Barbara County area. Students will be selected to compete on April 23 for cash awards by the Audition Committee, comprised of esteemed musicians Neil DiMaggio and Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, as well as David McKee, former Associate Dean of the College of Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati, and PASF Board President Deborah Bertling.

PASF’s flexible funding policies enable students to use scholarship funds in their career development for payment for music lessons, music school tuition, summer music programs abroad, instrument improvement and more.

Since its inception, PASF has helped hundreds of students in their performing arts goals through the competition award funds, as well as encouragement awards to select students in the audition process. Awards are given on the basis of talent and skill first, but also with consideration of financial need.

The Mission of PASF is to provide financial assistance to students of the performing arts and to support music educational outreach organizations in the Santa Barbara community. Applicants generally range in age from age 16 to 29 and compete for scholarships amounting to approximately $27,000 annually.

“The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation was formative for me as a musician through high school and college,” said previous winner Rebecca Shasberger. “In addition to the financial support PASF provided for my education, preparing for the competition each year encouraged me to strive for excellence and gave me a unique opportunity to grow as a performer amidst a supportive community.”

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation was formed by the late Sylvia Lincoln Dellar. For more information about PASF and its annual awards program, including audition requirements, testimonials and the application, visit pasfsb.org.