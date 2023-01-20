The Home Page | Rose-Colored Dreams

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 15, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

I don’t think I’m the only one who’s feeling exhausted after this week of weather. My Monday included literally emptying buckets and watching flood waters pour over my carefully laid sandbags. I don’t mean to whine: I know many had it worse than me. But I’m feeling it!

When the Hunker blog proclaimed, “Let’s get great sleep in 2023,” I clicked that puppy open. Their “New Year, New Sleep”–themed missive gives us several different sleep-related articles, including this one that offers unique bed frames destined to dazzle our dozing. This frame…

Credit: Courtesy Anthropologie

…is both lovely and functional, with the side tables included in the gently curving headboard. Several of these designs brought to mind our Style Specialist’s article back in October when Christine proclaimed that Curves Are Making a Comeback. In fact, more than a few of Hunker’s chosen bed frames provide that softer, arched look, including this canopy frame from Crate & Barrel:

Credit: Courtesy Crate & Barrel

It’s not your grandma’s canopy bed! And if you’re really going for cozy, and want to up your bedsheet game, check out Hunker’s review of 20 different bedsheets designed to make your dreams even sweeter.

I hesitate to remind us with the weather of late that the upcoming Lunar New Year is the Year of the Water Rabbit. Over on the Tao of Dana blog, Dana brings us a home-focused look at the new year.

Credit: Courtesy Tao of Dana

Dana suggests a “Home Energy Glow-Up,” reminding us that our environment influences our moods, emotions, and habits. She brings in the color of the year with a “Viva Magenta” flourish in this video (skip the ads and skip all the way to 3:53 if you are more interested in the color of the year than the rest of it). Once again, I’m reminded of our Style Specialist’s article from December about the 2023 colors of the year, where pinkish-red hues are taking center stage in this year’s color wheel.

Credit: Courtesy MasterBrand Cabinets

If these color-focused articles inspire you to add some painting to your list of new years resolutions, check out this article from the WaPo At Home blog for tips on painting a room like a pro.

Here’s a local listing that brings together both the curved vibe with the textured light fixtures, and the pop of color with the dark marble counter and backsplash:

Credit: Jessie Sessions

As captured by Jessie Sessions on broker caravan this Thursday, 1514 Crestline Drive in Santa Barbara’s Bel Air Knolls neighborhood is a four-bedroom home listed by Ken Switzer for $3,150,000, with more details here.

I hope you — and your home — stay cozy and dry this weekend. Curl up with a good book and a copy of this week’s Independent to keep you company!

