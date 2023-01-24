Highway 1 Rock Scaling Near Lompoc to Result in Road Closure this Thursday

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, January 26.

There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

Travelers will not be able to go south on Hwy. 1 but can continue east on Hwy. 246 in Buellton to reach southbound US 101.

Caltrans crews will rappel down the hillside above the roadway to dislodge debris and rock. Clean up will follow before reopening the roadway to travel.

Rock scaling is performed as a preventative maintenance measure to help ensure the safety of all travelers.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area. Please allow extra time during your commute.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/