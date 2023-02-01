Paraglider Rescued by Helicopter After Crash-Landing in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

A paraglider who crash-landed in the mountains above Santa Barbara was rescued by helicopter Wednesday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.

Firefighters and emergency personnel from City Fire, County Search and Rescue, and AMR responded around 11:30 a.m. to the site of the crash about 300 feet off Gibraltar Road. There, first responders found the 42-year-old victim, who was hoisted into a county helicopter.

The victim, whose name was not released, was then flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for what Eliason described as non-life-threatening leg and chest injuries.

