Santa Barbara Police Arrest Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter

A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter has been arrested by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On the afternoon of February 4, the SBPD received a 9-1-1 call with the initial report that the 3-year-old girl had fallen out of bed and injured herself. First responders attempted to save the child’s life while police arrived on scene. The child was then transported to Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Santa Barbara Police detectives investigated the death with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office. Based on the evidence gathered, the case was categorized as a homicide.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Elvis Alberto Lopez, 24, the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. Lopez was taken into custody by Santa Barbara Police Department Detectives shortly after a warrant was granted for his arrest on February 11. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $3 million bail.

The Santa Barbara Police Department requests that anyone with information on this case contact the Detective Bureau at (805) 897-2347.