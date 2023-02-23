Winter Storm Advisory for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Winter weather conditions continue to be forecast for Santa Barbara County for Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25. Extreme cold temperatures, snow at higher elevations, continued wind, localized flooding, and isolated thunderstorms are possible countywide.

Evacuations are NOT being issued at this time. Public safety officials will continue to work together to further assess if any protective actions are necessary.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather statements for Santa Barbara County, including:

Winter Storm Warning for the county’s interior mountains is in effect from February 22 at 4 a.m. through 4 a.m. on February 24.

for the county’s interior mountains is in effect from February 22 at 4 a.m. through 4 a.m. on February 24. Winter Weather Advisory for Cuyama Valley and the Santa Ynez mountain range in effect February 23 through 10 p.m. on February 24.

for Cuyama Valley and the Santa Ynez mountain range in effect February 23 through 10 p.m. on February 24. Blizzard Warning for the county’s interior mountains, which will be in effect from February 24 at 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. on February 25.

for the county’s interior mountains, which will be in effect from February 24 at 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. on February 25. Multiple Flood Watches for the county’s interior mountains, the Santa Ynez mountains, and coastal areas from Point Conception through Carpinteria. These Flood Watches are generally effective from 4 a.m. on February 24 to 6 p.m. on February 25.

Residents should remain vigilant as weather conditions can quickly change. Take the following precautions to stay safe.

Those living in areas prone to flooding, and in or below recent burn areas should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as moving to high ground.

Drive carefully through wet and potentially snowy road conditions. Avoid areas and roadways that appear to be flooding. Stay off the roads entirely, if possible.

Strong winds can cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unannounced power outage occurs.

Take care of those who might not be aware of the cold weather hazard or be able to react accordingly – especially older adults, young children, and pets.

Be aware of your surroundings and travel routes. Leave the area if you don’t feel safe and conditions permit safe travel.

Secure belongings that could be impacted by strong winds, such as outdoor furniture.

After the rain and snow, it is important to remember:

Roads may be impacted and immediate access in or out of the area cannot be guaranteed.

Crews will clear roads of mud and rock slides when it is safe to do so.

Residents must be prepared to stay in or away from their home for multiple days during and after rain events.

For updated information about the current weather conditions and how to stay safe, visit the ReadySBC.org Winter Weather Conditions (February 21-26) page.