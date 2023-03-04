Over 20 Pounds of Meth, Fentanyl Seized at Santa Barbara Motel

Police seized over 20 pounds of meth and fentanyl earlier this week, along with a large amount of cash and a firearm at a local motel, according to a statement released by Santa Barbara Police Commander Kasi Corbett on Friday.

The search warrant was served on Wednesday, March 1, and was the result of a month-long investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit into drug sales in the city. Police found over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 10 pounds of fentanyl, thousands of dollars in cash, and a handgun at the motel. Corbett said the estimated street value of the drugs is over $130,000.

The police department did not announce any arrests or name any suspects associated with this seizure, and Corbett said “this is an ongoing investigation with no further information available at this time.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages anyone with information about fentanyl drug dealers to call the Special Investigations Unit at (805) 897-2339.