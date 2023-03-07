Phil Franklin Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Phil Franklin | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — Phil Franklin, a former finance executive who went on to serve as Board chairman for the newspaper holding company Tribune Publishing, has joined the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

A native of Connecticut, Mr. Franklin earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA at Dartmouth College before joining FMC Corporation, where he served as division controller and general manager. He was subsequently named chief financial officer at OmniQuip International, a manufacturer of light construction equipment, and later Littelfuse, a designer, manufacturer, and seller of circuit protection devices. He spent almost 18 years with the latter company, during which time revenue grew from $270 million to more than $1 billion and its market capitalization increased six-fold. As chairman of the Board for Tribune Publishing, Mr. Franklin oversaw the company’s sale to Alden Global Capital in 2021. He currently serves as a Board director for TTM Technologies, where he chairs the audit committee, and is a trustee for XFLT, a closed-end alternative investment fund. Mr. Franklin and his wife Melissa recently became full-time residents of Santa Barbara.

“Phil’s vast experience as a successful finance executive with publicly-traded companies is certain to prove useful as our organization seeks increased capacity to serve the community. He is an excellent addition to the Foundation Board of directors,” said Interim Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.