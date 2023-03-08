Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Highway 217 in Goleta Next Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A bridge replacement project on Highway 217 above San Jose Creek in Goleta, just north of the entrance to the University of California Santa Barbara is scheduled to begin construction in mid-April.

Construction will occur during the daytime and overnight hours.

The traveling public can expect traffic delays as well as closures of the Sandspit Road on and offramps, periodic lane closures and full highway closures with exact dates and times to be determined.

According to nearby traffic volume stations, upwards of 5,200 vehicles travel the bridges every day.

The existing four-lane highway bridge was constructed in 1963. The new bridges have been designed to current standards and flood elevations.

The contractor for this $26 million project is M.C.M. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. Bridge construction is expected to be complete in Summer 2025. A follow up plant establishment project will be complete in Fall 2027.

US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge

A second project will begin this Summer on the US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge just north of Hwy. 217. The northbound and southbound bridges will be demolished and replaced in separate phases, keeping traffic open but with fewer lanes. Caltrans will release more information on this project when details are certain.

Travelers should allow extra time to reach their destinations because of these projects which will improve infrastructure in the area.

The map below shows the location of these projects and their proximity to one another:

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) & Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.

