Announcement

Two Disaster Centers Closed Today: Friday, March 10, 2023

By Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, Field Operations Center - West
Fri Mar 10, 2023 | 10:10am

The following two Disaster Centers will be closed today, Friday, March 10, 2023, due to severe weather conditions:

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Solvang Superior Court (DLOC)
1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463

Is expected to re-open Saturday,  March 11, 2023, at the normal opening time of 9 am
Tuesdays – Fridays: 9 am – 6 pm
Saturdays: 9am – 2pm
Closed Sundays and Mondays

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)
500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA 93455

Is expected to re-open Monday, March 13, 2023, at the normal opening time of 9 am
Mondays – Fridays: 9 am – 5 pm PST
Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Fri Mar 10, 2023 | 18:35pm
