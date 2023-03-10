Two Disaster Centers Closed Today: Friday, March 10, 2023
The following two Disaster Centers will be closed today, Friday, March 10, 2023, due to severe weather conditions:
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang Superior Court (DLOC)
1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463
Is expected to re-open Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the normal opening time of 9 am
Tuesdays – Fridays: 9 am – 6 pm
Saturdays: 9am – 2pm
Closed Sundays and Mondays
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)
500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA 93455
Is expected to re-open Monday, March 13, 2023, at the normal opening time of 9 am
Mondays – Fridays: 9 am – 5 pm PST
Closed Saturdays and Sundays