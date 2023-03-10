Two Disaster Centers Closed Today: Friday, March 10, 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The following two Disaster Centers will be closed today, Friday, March 10, 2023, due to severe weather conditions:

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Solvang Superior Court (DLOC)

1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463

Is expected to re-open Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the normal opening time of 9 am

Tuesdays – Fridays: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturdays: 9am – 2pm

Closed Sundays and Mondays

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

500 Dyer Street, Orcutt, CA 93455

Is expected to re-open Monday, March 13, 2023, at the normal opening time of 9 am

Mondays – Fridays: 9 am – 5 pm PST

Closed Saturdays and Sundays