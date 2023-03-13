PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATES TO COVID-19 GUIDANCE

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is following the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated guidance for residents. With the end to California’s COVID-19 state of emergency, state health officials have announced updates to several pandemic-era public health orders and guidelines related to vaccines, masking, isolation and quarantine will take effect in the coming days and weeks. We want to remind the public that critical tools to fight COVID-19 remain available to everyone at low or no cost. This includes access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment.

CHANGES: CDPH is making the following changes to existing COVID-19 guidance.

Masking in High-risk and Health Care Settings

Beginning April 3, masks will no longer be required in indoor high-risk and health care settings. This includes health care, long-term care, and correctional facilities as well as homeless, emergency, and warming and cooling centers. This change takes effect on Monday, April 3 to allows individual health care facilities to develop and implement plans customized to their needs and local conditions to continue to protect residents through the end of the winter virus season. Recommendations for the use of face masks for individuals remain unchanged. See masking guidance.

Vaccine Requirements for Health Care Workers

Beginning April 3, with federal rules continuing to ensure that most health care workers remain vaccinated for COVID-19, the state will no longer require vaccination for health care workers including those in adult care, direct care, correctional facilities, and detention centers. This change takes effect on Monday, April 3 facilities to develop and implement plans customized to their needs and local conditions to continue to protect residents through the end of the winter virus season.

Reduced Isolation Time After Positive COVID-19 Test

Beginning March 13, a COVID-19 positive person may end isolation after five days if they feel well, have improving symptoms, and are fever-free for 24 hours, with less emphasis on testing negative. This change aligns with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and CDPH recommendations and takes effect today Monday, March 13.

RESOURCES REMAIN AVAILABLE: Access to Vaccines, Testing and Treatment

COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment continue to be available through providers and some pharmacies and at some sites within local communities. Visit MyTurn to find services in your area. Individuals who are uninsured or can’t get timely treatment can call 833-686-5051 or visit sesamecare.com/covidca.

Treatment publichealthsbc.org/test-to-treat/

Vaccines publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/

Testing publichealthsbc.org/testing/

Additional Resources

Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 regulations took effect on February 3, 2023.

CalOSHA FAQs for COVID-19 Prevention regulations adopted on February 3, 2023.

K–12 Guidance 2022–23 School Year (ca.gov)

Note: One big change that will impact schools is reduced isolation time for individuals recovering from COVID-19. Beginning March 13, a person who has tested positive needs to isolate at home for just five days rather than 10 — regardless of testing — as long as they’re feeling well, have improving symptoms and are fever-free for 24 hours.