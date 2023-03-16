News

Police Pursuit Leads to Motorcycle Collision on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

Motorcyclist Crashes into Vehicle at Intersection of North Milpas Street and East Montecito Street on Thursday Afternoon

Credit: Courtesy
By
Thu Mar 16, 2023 | 7:41pm

A motorcyclist collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Milpas Street and East Montecito Street following a police pursuit on Thursday, March 16. 

Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said the motorcyclist was driving east on Canon Perdido Street around 12:30 p.m. when an officer focusing on traffic safety near Santa Barbara High School observed them committing a vehicle code violation. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, but the motorcyclist failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

According to Ragsdale, the officer terminated the pursuit after approximately six blocks, and the motorcyclist continued, colliding with the other vehicle in the intersection on Milpas. According to a tweet by KEYT’s John Palminteri, witnesses had originally believed the incident was a hit-and-run, but police said that was not the case.

The motorcyclist was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment, and the injuries sustained are believed to be non-life threatening. This incident is under active investigation. 

Fri Mar 17, 2023 | 05:32am
https://www.independent.com/2023/03/16/police-pursuit-leads-to-motorcycle-collision-on-milpas-street-in-santa-barbara/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.