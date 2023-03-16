Police Pursuit Leads to Motorcycle Collision on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara
Motorcyclist Crashes into Vehicle at Intersection of North Milpas Street and East Montecito Street on Thursday Afternoon
A motorcyclist collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Milpas Street and East Montecito Street following a police pursuit on Thursday, March 16.
Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said the motorcyclist was driving east on Canon Perdido Street around 12:30 p.m. when an officer focusing on traffic safety near Santa Barbara High School observed them committing a vehicle code violation. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, but the motorcyclist failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.
According to Ragsdale, the officer terminated the pursuit after approximately six blocks, and the motorcyclist continued, colliding with the other vehicle in the intersection on Milpas. According to a tweet by KEYT’s John Palminteri, witnesses had originally believed the incident was a hit-and-run, but police said that was not the case.
The motorcyclist was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment, and the injuries sustained are believed to be non-life threatening. This incident is under active investigation.