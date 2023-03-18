Kids Are People, Too

I am retired, and I walk my service dog daily.

I make few friends when I walk through our many lush parks to find 3 year olds climbing on the playground equipment, repeatedly gazing at their guardian who has both eyes glued to their phone screen.

I begin to interact with the desperate parent’s child, and “the” spirits light up.

Many times, even though a stranger is talking to their child, the “guardian” is reluctant to lift their eyes; when they do, I tell them their child needs them to interact.

I go to Costco around 7 p.m.; exhausted, hungry children are screaming in the food carts; they need dinner (two hours ago) and they need sleep.

We live no longer in a world where children are accommodated well.

Less children?

Surely, this should be considered for those that choose to give them no time, no consideration, and no feedback.

“No!” … is not the only word they need to hear.