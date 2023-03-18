Message Sent

I was reading “The Friendliest Goddamn Town” to my utter distress. The issue concerned the paint decoration of streets and crosswalks and pride flags in celebration of Pride month Solvang. The LGBTQIA+ community wanted the project to send a message to those far and near that the city of Solvang is inclusive and supportive of the gay community.

Unfortunately, that was not to be. Robert Clarke, a Solvang City Councilmember, classified the project as political, divisive, and disparaging of the Solvang community. A majority of the City Council voted, including Mayor Mark Infanti and David Brown, with Clarke to reject the project.

I sincerely hope that travel agents and charter bus companies are aware that pride is not something that Solvang celebrates. Admittedly pressure from GOP had cancelled drag Queen story and teatime.