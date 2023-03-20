Summer Student Exchange Opportunity to Japan

Would you like to represent Santa Barbara as an exchange student to Japan this summer? For over 25 years the Santa Barbara Toba Sister City Organization has invited four eighth or ninth grade students, ages 13-15, to be exchange students to Toba, Japan.

Between July 26 and August 16, four Japanese students from Toba will visit the homes of four Santa Barbara students for approximately eight days. The following week the four Santa Barbara host-students will fly to Japan and share eight more days in the Japanese students’ homes. Both groups will be accompanied by a chaperone.

The Santa Barbara students will be prepared for their experience with language and cultural lessons by members of the Sister City Organization. The cost per student is approximately $2,000. There are partial scholarships available.

If this cultural adventure appeals to you, please contact

Sally Hamilton, sallyshamilton@gmail.com

for information and an application.

The application deadline is April 10, 2023.