Santa Barbara Ice Hawks Ice Hockey Teams Bring Home Two Championships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – Two teams from the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks ice hockey club competed in Anaheim this weekend in the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association (SCAHA) playoffs. After a season that began in August with many games being played across Southern California the 14UB and 16UA teams brought home the championship banners to their home rink – Ice in Paradise, Goleta, CA.

The 14U Ice Hawks team went into the championship game having split the regular season series against their competition, Goldrush Hockey Club from Lakeforest. Trailing by one after the first period the Ice Hawks battled hard to tie up the game in the second period and with the tie score holding up through the end of the third period, the game went into sudden death overtime. The Ice Hawks then prevailed in thrilling fashion on a game winning goal from Primo Steavu, assisted by Noal Vasquez.

Coach Eric Valois reflects on this exciting win: “This season defines a ‘Cinderella Story’. Our first game was the first time several of our players had suited up for a travel ice hockey game. So eight months later to win a championship is truly amazing. The success the players have achieved is a testament to their hard work, dedication and a will to win. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to claim a championship and it’s a memory they will carry with them forever. I could not be more proud of this team for all that they have achieved and hope that they carry this passion for hockey with them to pass on to future players.”

For the 16U team, the Ice Hawks took the first two games to clinch the best of three series against the Ontario Moose for the championship. The Ice Hawks went undefeated during the regular season and continued the streak through the playoffs with decisive wins in the finals. In the championship series the Ice Hawks enjoyed contributions from each and every player including two shutouts from goalie Dean Wendel.

Coach Johan Frisell is looking forward to the State Championship games: “Throughout the preseason tournament and for the duration of the regular season our team played most of its games at a higher division and worked hard to earn this success but the work is not done. We look forward to the challenges this championship weekend presents and relish the opportunity to compete at such a high level. Our players have grown not only as hockey players but as young men and women as well.”

Both of these Santa Barbara Ice Hawks teams hit the road this weekend for the California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championship. Each team will be competing against three other California teams for the honor of being named state champions. The three days of competition take place in Vacaville for the 14U team, and Valencia for the 16U team.

To learn more about the youth hockey programs at Ice in Paradise email info@sbicehawks.com or visit www.sbicehawks.com.