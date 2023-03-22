Home Update Trends to Watch

If you follow real estate news even minimally, you know that the market has seen a big shift in the past year. Between inflation and high interest rates, home sales have slowed, and markets have quickly changed from favoring sellers to buyers.

If you’re considering putting your home on the market this year, you’ll likely need to make some updates to impress buyers and stand out above your competition. To increase appeal and get the best offers, check out these home design trends noted by The National Association of REALTORS as “trends to watch” for 2023.

Home Office

Even if buyers have returned to the workplace, most of them will still look for a place to create a home office. If the kitchen table is still your family’s home office, I recommend adding a small desk somewhere in your home to lure buyers and help them see that your property offers flexible spaces to accommodate their needs.

Induction Cooking

Like it or not, induction ranges are here to stay. As cities start to outlaw natural gas hookups in new homes, induction cooking will eventually become the norm. Personally, I’m reluctant to give up my gas range, but if water boils faster and the smooth surface is easier to clean, then I’m all for it. Buyers are starting to think this way, too.

Smart Technology & Eco-friendly Design

Whether it’s the cost of energy or concern for the climate, more buyers are prioritizing eco-friendly design in homes. Solar panels and energy efficient windows mean reduced energy cost for buyers, so investing in these items before putting your home on the market helps give you a competitive advantage. Additionally, smart technology features like programmable thermostats and video doorbells are an appeal to today’s buyer.

Natural Interiors

Organic style and warm color palettes have been on-trend for several years, and although you don’t need to buy new furniture just to sell your house, adding a bit of the natural can help impress buyers. Adding a large plant in the corner of your living room and cozy-looking throw pillows and a blanket can help create a welcoming, natural environment that so many of us are craving.

Christine S. Cowles is owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.