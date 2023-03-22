Announcement

Los Padres National Forest Hiring Permanent Positions in Recreation and Trails

By U.S. Forest Service
Wed Mar 22, 2023 | 12:25pm

SOLVANG, Calif.— The Los Padres National Forest is hiring for several permanent recreation and trail positions with multiple duty locations available. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now.

Recreation and trails positions on the Los Padres National Forest seek candidates who have an interest and passion for outdoor recreation and public service. Open positions include jobs in recreation, campground operations, and trail maintenance. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications through March 30, 2023, on USAjobs with positions available at multiple locations including King City, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ojai, Frazier Park, and Solvang, California.

Visit the Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/about-forest/jobs for more information about applying for open recreation positions on the Los Padres National Forest or contact Ranger District staff listed below:

Monterey Ranger District
Chevene Simmons
Chevene.simmons@usda.gov, 805-325-0992

Santa Lucia Ranger District
Alicia Sanchez Scott
Alicia.sanchezscott@usda.gov, 805-450-8369

Santa Barbara Ranger District
Rachel Clancy
Rachel.clancy@usda.gov, 805-724-0093

Ojai Ranger District
Tim Short
Timothy.short@usda.gov, 831-206-2129

Mt. Pinos Ranger District
Ari Songer
Ariana.songer@usda.gov, 661-777-2131

Wed Mar 22, 2023 | 23:12pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/03/22/los-padres-national-forest-hiring-permanent-positions-in-recreation-and-trails/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.