Los Padres National Forest Hiring Permanent Positions in Recreation and Trails
SOLVANG, Calif.— The Los Padres National Forest is hiring for several permanent recreation and trail positions with multiple duty locations available. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now.
Recreation and trails positions on the Los Padres National Forest seek candidates who have an interest and passion for outdoor recreation and public service. Open positions include jobs in recreation, campground operations, and trail maintenance. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications through March 30, 2023, on USAjobs with positions available at multiple locations including King City, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ojai, Frazier Park, and Solvang, California.
Visit the Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/about-forest/jobs for more information about applying for open recreation positions on the Los Padres National Forest or contact Ranger District staff listed below:
Monterey Ranger District
Chevene Simmons
Chevene.simmons@usda.gov, 805-325-0992
Santa Lucia Ranger District
Alicia Sanchez Scott
Alicia.sanchezscott@usda.gov, 805-450-8369
Santa Barbara Ranger District
Rachel Clancy
Rachel.clancy@usda.gov, 805-724-0093
Ojai Ranger District
Tim Short
Timothy.short@usda.gov, 831-206-2129
Mt. Pinos Ranger District
Ari Songer
Ariana.songer@usda.gov, 661-777-2131