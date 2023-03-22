Los Padres National Forest Hiring Permanent Positions in Recreation and Trails

SOLVANG, Calif.— The Los Padres National Forest is hiring for several permanent recreation and trail positions with multiple duty locations available. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now.

Recreation and trails positions on the Los Padres National Forest seek candidates who have an interest and passion for outdoor recreation and public service. Open positions include jobs in recreation, campground operations, and trail maintenance. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications through March 30, 2023, on USAjobs with positions available at multiple locations including King City, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ojai, Frazier Park, and Solvang, California.

Visit the Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/about-forest/jobs for more information about applying for open recreation positions on the Los Padres National Forest or contact Ranger District staff listed below:

Monterey Ranger District

Chevene Simmons

Chevene.simmons@usda.gov, 805-325-0992

Santa Lucia Ranger District

Alicia Sanchez Scott

Alicia.sanchezscott@usda.gov, 805-450-8369

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Rachel Clancy

Rachel.clancy@usda.gov, 805-724-0093

Ojai Ranger District

Tim Short

Timothy.short@usda.gov, 831-206-2129

Mt. Pinos Ranger District

Ari Songer

Ariana.songer@usda.gov, 661-777-2131