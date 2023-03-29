ANNUAL CHUMASH EARTH DAY BEING HOSTED ON SANTA YNEZ RESERVATION ON APRIL 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – March 27, 2023 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Kitiyepumu’ Park, located on the reservation at 100 Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez.

This zero-waste event will feature family-fun activities for all ages, including arts and crafts, a raffle, special appearances by Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear and a food vendor with Asian-Indian cuisine for sale. The event is open to the public, and free parking will be available at the Tribal Hall, with shuttle service to Kitiyepumu’ Park.

Over a dozen local businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including the Friends of California Condors Wild and Free, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Los Padres ForestWatch, Quail Springs Permaculture, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The tribe’s Culture, Education and Health departments will also be in attendance.

Registration will take place at the event, with the first 150 people receiving a “swag bag,” which will include a t-shirt, fruit snacks, globe keychain, and plantable California poppy seed paper. You’re also encouraged to bring your gently used clothing items for a clothing swap.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day, please contact Melissa Mercer at mmercer@chumash.gov.

The Environmental Department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to prepare tribal lands for environmental adaptation, protect and regenerate natural resources, and cultivate the connection between culture, spirit and community through collaboration and education. The department implements education and outreach, zero waste, water resources, climate adaptation and habitat restoration programs for the tribal community. To learn more about its programs and efforts in the community, visit www.syceo.org.