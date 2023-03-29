Over 4,000 Pounds of Trash Collected at March Beautify Goleta Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 28, 2023 – The City of Goleta is pleased to report another successful Beautify Goleta event, this one spotlighting the Old Town neighborhood. Between the community cleanup and bulky item drop off this past Saturday, March 25, 2023, more than 4,000 pounds of trash was collected! Forty-eight volunteers collected 257 pounds of trash as part of the community cleanup. Volunteers collected a wide range of items including bottles, cans, bottle caps, cigarettes, plastic bags, straws, wrappers, and take out containers.

A special thank you to our Beautify Goleta Captains including Amanda Cobb with Habitat Santa Barbara, Jerry Lucera with Waypoint Church, and City of Goleta Public Engagement Commissioner Susan Klein-Rothschild.

Our second Bulky Item Drop Off event of the year took place at the Community West Bank Parking lot (5827 Hollister Avenue). There were 14 vehicle drop offs, resulting in 3,857 pounds of bulky items being collected.

Thank you to our partners at MarBorg Industries, Big Green Cleaning, and the Caltrans Clean California program for their ongoing support.

Save The Dates:

If you missed our last Beautify Goleta event, don’t worry, we have them scheduled for the rest of 2023. We hope you can get out and participate to help keep Goleta clean and beautiful!

April 22: “Earth Day”

o Stow Grove Park and surrounding neighborhood areas

o Spotlight Captain: Goleta Rotary Club and Community West Bank

July 22 : “Put A Smile On Your Place”

: “Put A Smile On Your Place” September 23: “Coastal Cleanup Day”

Call For Captains:

The City needs more Captains! Captains can be clubs, businesses, community groups, or individuals that help keep a group of volunteers organized on event day. Captains are an essential part of Beautify Goleta and a great opportunity to highlight your group as Captains are regularly recognized in City outreach. Please email us about being a Captain today! EnvironmentalServices@CityOfGoleta.org

For more information on Beautify Goleta, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

Attached photos courtesy of Habitat Santa Barbara: