Alameda Park Bandstand Repairs Underway

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 29, 2023

After weeks of weather delays, repairs are underway at the Alameda Park Bandstand, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest public entertainment venues. Last restored in 1981, the designated City Landmark was built in 1888, after residents petitioned for its creation.

The project, led by the Parks and Recreation Department, will allow the Landmark to return to community use as a place for free public concerts, just as it did 135 years ago. “There is nothing better than seeing a historic structure being used and loved,” said Nicole Hernandez, the City of Santa Barbara’s Architectural Historian. “The Bandstand, with all its intricate details, is a beautiful and unique structure, and this project will let the space be a part of the modern era while connecting people with the past.”

The repair project includes the replacement of the structure’s roof, ceiling, and floor and repairs to stair treads and guardrails. Seismic and waterproofing improvements will also be made to extend the longevity of the repairs. The Bandstand will be repainted to match the existing colors once structural repairs are complete. No changes will be made to the structure’s unique Folk Victorian craftsmanship and architectural details.

The project is funded by a $216,118 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and $110,979 from the City’s general fund. Repairs are expected to be completed this spring, pending weather conditions.

More information about the project can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BandstandRepair.

Efforts to restore another historic outdoor venue, the Band Shell at Plaza del Mar, are expected to begin later this year.