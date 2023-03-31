Join Us for the April 4 Goleta City Council Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 31, 2023 – We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting this Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:30 p.m.).We encourage you to join us in City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate via Zoom. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items on the agenda include:

City Council will issue proclamations recognizing the achievements of the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Team and Student News Team . The Mock Trial Team most recently won 2 nd Place at the 42 nd Annual California State Finals. The Student News Team recently competed at the Annual Student Television Network conference where DPNews was named one of the top programs in the country and won a total of five awards. Read the proclamations for the Mock Trial Team here and Student News Team here.



Council will conduct a public hearing on requests to remove four City trees within the public right of way. City staff andthe City's Public Tree Advisory Commission previously denied four individual tree removal requests by residents afterthe contract City Arborist confirmed all four trees requested to be removed are in good health and do not meet the City's criteria for tree removal. The City's tree removal appeal process allows for a public hearing and City Council to decide on the tree removal requests. Read the staff report here: https://tinyurl.com/yrcctb8x.

City Council will discuss and provide feedback to staff on the City’s legislative advocacy priorities for the 2023 calendar year to discuss with the City’s state legislative delegation at the 2023 City Leaders Summit from April 12-14 in Sacramento. View the staff report at https://tinyurl.com/bdfr8wc3.



For the complete April 4, 2023, City Council agenda, go to: https://tinyurl.com/2fu6umdu.

How to Participate

Attend In-Person: City Council meetings take place in Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive.

Virtual Participation: Join Meeting Electronically at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FyZRcx5LS4q_knFWRmcB2g; Webinar ID: 850 0910 3060; Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation. Information on closed session is available in the agenda.

Written Participation: If you would like your comment to be distributed to City Council, please submit via email by 12:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the City Council meeting. Please submit your comment to the City Clerk at: cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Your comment will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.