Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Easter Feast

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is pleased to announce its annual Easter Feast for the homeless and community members in need on Thursday, April 6th, at 2 PM. This event is a unique opportunity to bring people together, share a meal, and celebrate the holiday in a safe and welcoming environment.



The Easter Feast will be held at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s main dining hall at 535 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to anyone who needs a warm meal and friendship. Our volunteers will serve a delicious meal of Easter dishes like ham, mac and cheese, home fries, sweet potatoes, and asparagus. In addition to the main course, we will have a variety of desserts with pies and ice cream and refreshing beverages to quench the thirst of all those in attendance.



“The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is dedicated to serving those in need in our community. We believe that events like the Easter Feast are an important way to provide a sense of community and fellowship to those who may be struggling. We welcome everyone to enjoy the meal and festivities, and we hope this event will provide a moment of joy during a difficult time. We are grateful for all of our generous volunteers and donors who make events like this possible,” shared Rolf Geyling.