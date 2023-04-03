Gaviota Tunnel to Close Overnight on Tuesday

Transportation

Gaviota Tunnel | Credit: DillyLynn/WikiCommons
Come Tuesday night, the Gaviota Tunnel will close in Santa Barbara County while Caltrans workers scrub the soot from the tunnel walls. The maintenance work requires the re-routing of northbound Highway 101 over to the southbound side, where one lane of travel will shut down to accommodate the flow of traffic in the opposite direction.

The detour goes for about a mile and a half on Tuesday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Updates can be found at Caltrans District 5’s Twitter (@CaltransD5), Facebook (Caltrans Central Coast), and Instagram (Caltrans_D5) social media sites.

