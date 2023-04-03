Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Sheriff’s Deputies

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed three new Sheriff’s Deputies and congratulated them upon their graduation form the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center’s Law Enforcement Academy. On Friday, March 31, 2023, Sheriff Brown welcomed the new deputies Shannon Carroll, Luis Lopez, and Cole Schoenneman. The ceremony, which marks a beginning milestone in each deputies’ career, was shared with their close family members and included a badge pinning ceremony where recruits have their badges pinned on their uniforms by their mothers, fathers, and significant others. This shared moment marks the culmination of over six months of hard work by the recruit and unwavering support from the family members who stood by them.

Shorty after the swearing-in ceremony, the new deputies, along with their classmates graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center’s Law Enforcement Academy. The class of 38 recruits completed over six months of comprehensive in California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) instruction. Some of the academy instruction included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.

If you are interested in career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.