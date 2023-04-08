Cycle Champs

Residents and employees of Covenant Living at the Samarkand in Santa Barbara celebrated their victory in the nationwide CyberCycle Madness 2023 competition.

The group rode the CyberCycles for a total of 1,050 miles, beating out an Oregon senior living community in the final 48 hours of riding. To win the championship round, the group scheduled riders day and night to accomplish their goal.

In all 217 senior living communities across the country started back on March 7 in the qualifying rounds.