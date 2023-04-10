Highway 154 Closed Due to Two Accidents

Traffic is at a standstill on the San Marcos Pass due to a couple of incidents. Old San Marcos Road is also blocked, and State Route 154 is currently closed at Cathedral Oaks Road.

A vehicle went over the edge of the steep and winding road around 1:30 p.m., closing the road as County Fire personnel and paramedics responded with a “technical rescue” to what was described as a “minor injury.” A helicopter was circling overhead.

A second incident involved a tour bus becoming stuck about 45 minutes later on Old San Marcos Road, an even steeper, windier, and much more narrow road than the 154. The bus was described by California Highway Patrol as being stuck in a switchback.

The 154 will remain closed until the traffic accident is cleared. Highway 101 is open to north- and southbound traffic.