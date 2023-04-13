Santa Barbara Airport Master Plan Update — Open House

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) invites the community to join an interactive Open House to discuss the SBA Master Plan Update. The objective of the SBA Master Plan Update is to provide the community and public officials with proper guidance for future development, which will satisfy aviation demands and be wholly compatible with the environment. This project will update the 2017 SBA Master Plan and will focus on:

Preparing for coming air service trends

Promoting financial resiliency

Addressing environmental challenges

Involving stakeholders in the process

The Open House will provide community members an opportunity to discuss the Master Plan Update process and provide input. Airport staff and members of the consultant team will be available to take comments, answer questions, and discuss points of interest. The SBA team looks forward to meeting with the community and hearing ideas.

SBA Master Plan Update Open House

Thursday, April 20, 2023

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara Airport Administration Building

601 Firestone Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Additional public meetings regarding the SBA Master Plan Update include:

Santa Barbara City Council

April 18, 2023

2 p.m.

City Hall, Council Chambers

735 Anacapa Street

Airport Commission

April 19, 2023

6 p.m.

Airport Administration Conference Room

601 Firestone Road

Planning Commission

April 20, 20203

1 p.m.

City Hall, Council Chambers

735 Anacapa Street

To learn more, view the current SBA Master Plan documents, and sign up for future notifications on the topic, please visit the Master Plan Update project page.