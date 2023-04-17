Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Annual Budget Town Hall

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is hosting a Budget Town Hall on Wednesday, April 19th. The meeting will be in person at the Isla Vista Community Room located at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar. The meeting will be a game night style event that allows participants to share what programs and improvements they would like to see their community dollars going towards. This feedback will be taken into account as the IVCSD plans its budget for the upcoming year. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Carrie Topliffe, Vice President and Chair of the Finance Committee, will be providing an overview of the board’s goals at the Town Hall meeting. “In the short time of IVCSD’s existence, we have achieved the miracle of financial stability. The voices of our residents matter as we decide how to spend our dollars to enhance the Isla Vista experience. Come to the budget Town Hall and weigh in,” said Topliffe. This is an opportunity to share community feedback on how community dollars are spent and use your voice to shape the future of Isla Vista.

IVCSD is estimating to raise over $1,000,000 this year in taxes, paid by residents of Isla Vista through Measure R2018, to spend on improvements for the community. The District is authorized to spend funds on public safety, community planning, public works, parking, community programs, and rental housing mediation. Government code 61250 gives IVCSD the ability and authority to support the community of Isla Vista. As a local government, the District has the ability to staff programs and provide outreach and advertising.

The ongoing programs that IVCSD currently provides include the Isla Vista Community Center and Community Room, Rental Housing Mediation Program, Isla Vista Compost Collective, Isla Vista Beautiful, Community Garden, Isla Vista Safety Stations, Survivor Resource Center, and Interpersonal Violence Investigator. There are a number of potential and continuing projects for 2023-2024 that the event will speak about. The town hall will ask for input on a range of issues including public safety, community programs, parking/transportation, lighting, planning, strengthening sustainability, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to provide their feedback by attending the town hall, as well as filling out the 2023-2024 IVCSD Budget Priorities Survey. The ideas and values shared with the District will directly improve decision-making and community programs. The District will provide an analysis of the feedback shared in the Budget Priorities Survey and that will be available on the website next month.