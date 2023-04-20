Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 20, 2023

Celebrate National Library Week with Santa Barbara Public Library April 23-29.



National Library Week Business Promotions



This year we invited local businesses and organizations to participate in a campaign to show their support for libraries by offering a special promotion to customers that show their library card when making a purchase. All you need to do to take advantage of these deals is show your library card.

Participating businesses include:





Library on the Go National Library Week Happy Hour at Shaloob’s Funk Zone



Stop by Shaloob’s Funk Zone Patio at 220 Gray Ave on Tuesday, April 25th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a special Library on the Go van pop-up stop where you can get a new library card, check out books and get personalized reading recommendations, all while enjoying Shaloob’s happy hour specials!



National Library Week Open House



Join us for an Open House at Central Library on Wednesday, April 26th from 5:30-7:00 pm. We will announce the winners of the 2023 Library Card Design Contest, and staff will be on hand to share all the library has to offer. Whether you’re a regular library user with questions or comments about library services or new to the library, there is always more to learn about how SBPL supports literacy, education, and community engagement in the greater Santa Barbara area. The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation will provide refreshments.



Literary Trivia Night with Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library



For a $20 donation, participate in a fun game night for book lovers Friday, April 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a team of friends and family or join a group of other attendees to play for the night. There will be prizes, snacks, and libations! Register and donate via the Friends of the Santa Barbara’ Public Library’s website.



About National Library Week



National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities. SBPL lends books and materials in many formats and provides access to a variety of online educational resources, and our Library of Things collection lends items like museum passes, musical instruments, STEAM activity kits, and more. SBPL’s programming brings people together for education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, workshops, poetry readings, lectures, and more. The Library also provides critical infrastructure that allows our community to thrive by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs.