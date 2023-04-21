76-Year-Old Man Found Dead on Santa Barbara’s East Beach Wednesday

Santa Barbara Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found on East Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the 76-year-old man — whose identity has not yet been released — washed up April 19 at 3:12 p.m., according to Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, police spokesperson. The bystander who found the remains flagged down an AMR paramedic, who attempted to resuscitate the man, to no avail.

The man’s body has since been moved to the coroner’s office, where his cause of death is being determined, though no foul play is suspected.