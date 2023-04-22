Shelter Social Club Presents ‘Back in the Day’ Vintage Market at the Alamo Motel

Credit: Courtesy

Shelter Social Club presents Back in the Day, the first-ever annual vintage market on the cozy grounds of the Alamo Motel. Los Alamos is rich in old western heritage and laced with crowd-drawing antique shops, incredible food, and renowned wineries, making it the perfect place for a vintage market. On April 29 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Back in the Day, curated by Ojai Design x Vintage, will feature numerous vendors, live music, deejay sets, and food from Priedite BBQ, Sama Sama, sweet treats from SnoConAmor, and coffee by Bonito Coffee.

CEO and founder of Shelter Social Club Kenny Osehan has been working with her team since 2012 to produce their annual holiday market, Deck the Halls at the Ojai Rancho Inn. Osehan has been wanting to host a market featuring vintage vendors at the sister location the Alamo Motel for quite some time, and this spring is finally the perfect time to debut the new annual tradition.

The event kicks off with a live musical performance by The Coral Sea, followed by Malena Cadiz. DJ Daisy Van Tassel and DJ Magneto will also be playing throughout the day, so get ready to dance! Vendors not to miss include Tavin Boutique, where owner Erin Tavin will bring her notorious caravan vintage store for customers to shop through. Song of Absolution will display their incredible prints capturing disappearing landscapes, and Golden Threads Vintage is selling their standout colorful collection of clothes.

Mark your calendars for a vintage market sure to leave you full of delicious food, good times, and curated goods!