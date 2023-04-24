Cottage Health Launches MyChart App

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – A new app from Cottage Health provides patients with easy access to their health information. The Cottage Health MyChart app helps users easily manage health information and care for themselves and their family. App services include accessing test results, managing and pre-registering for appointments, and communicating with physicians. Consumers can also use the tool to find a physician, locate nearby healthcare services, and access 24/7 Virtual Care and Urgent Care appointments with just a click.

“The Cottage MyChart app provides patients secure online access to their health record in one location,” said Sheri Ribeiro, Chief Information Officer, Cottage Health.

The app can be downloaded for free on the Google Play or Apple App Store by entering “Cottage Health.”

“One of our main goals at Cottage is to continue to provide our community with innovative and convenient ways to access care. This new app offers that,” added Katy Bazylewicz, Vice President of Marketing and Population Health, Cottage Health.

With Cottage Health MyChart patients can:

• Communicate directly with your care team

• Review test results, medications, immunization history, and other health information

• Connect your account to other apps, like Apple Health, to transfer health-related data from your personal devices into Cottage MyChart.

• View your After Visit Summary® for past visits and hospital stays, along with your provider’s clinical notes

• View upcoming and past appointments

• Get price estimates for the cost of care and pay your medical bills

• Securely share your medical record with others you designate

• Connect your accounts from other healthcare organizations so all your health information is in one place

• Pre-register for appointments and update insurance information to streamline your check-in

• Expectant parents can register for Your Delivery options to streamline hospital admission, including providing delivery preferences

• Submit requests for financial assistance

• Quickly display your COVID-19 immunization and testing status for admission to events, travel, etc.

• Request medication refills

• Designate health care agents and submit Advance Care Plans