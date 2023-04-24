Santa Barbara Revels Celebrates May Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Revels invites the entire community to enjoy its 15th annual May Day Celebration at noon on Sunday, April 30th, held at Center Court of Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center. After two years of virtual May Day activities, we were able to return to an in-person event last year, much to the delight of all who joined us for the festivities. This seasonal tradition to welcome in the Spring-time is FREE for everyone, and all ages are encouraged to attend.

Mica Basilici, Revels Song Leader, will teach special Spring songs and get everyone to sing along with familiar favorites of the season. The Revels Dancers demonstrate “Upon a Summer’s Day,” a favorite English Country dance. Featured guest instrumentalists will join Mica, and the Pacific Sword Company will perform; after an absence of several years, and it’s great to have them back with us. Additionally, after their exciting appearance last December in our production of The Christmas Revels: A Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice, members of the Santa Barbara Bagpipe & Drum Corps are expected to join us, adding their unique element.

Everyone coming to the May Day festivities can join in singing seasonal songs and learning a traditional English Country dance, and there are flowers to make nosegays and posies. The afternoon culminates in the traditional may pole ritual: two circles of participants walk in opposite directions around the may pole, holding colorful ribbon streamers and weaving intricate patterns as they move to the inside and then the outside of each other. The result is magical! Then, of course, what has been woven must be unwoven, and put away for next year.

Santa Barbara Revels’ goal is “Bringing Tradition to Life” by involving our diverse community in interactive celebrations of seasonal change. Beginning in 2008 in Santa Barbara, Revels brings a unique mix of seasonal music, dance, story telling, and ritual to every activity. Founder and Artistic Director, Susan Keller, urges everyone to “Join us and be joyous!” For more information about May Day and future programs, visit www.santabarbararevels.org.