The Home Page | Inside Out for Earth Day

If you know me, you know how happy I’ve been with our recent warmer weather. Rather than wanting to get out and visit new places, the balmy days make me fall in love with Santa Barbara all over again. For me, in springtime? There’s no place like home. There’s all sorts of chatter online, in person, and in the news about the superbloom and where best to go view the spectacular wildflowers. Wanting to stay close to home, I stopped by the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden this week. The sun was shining and the blooms were super. Check it out for yourself!

Of course, the warmer weather and longer days mean moving as many of our activities outdoors as possible. In this week’s Heart of the Home column, Keith Hamm takes us on a tour of some beautiful backyard spaces brought to us by local builders Giffin & Crane. From Montecito to the Mesa, cozy fire pits and sprawling lawns alike take center stage this time of year. Draw some inspiration to elevate your own al fresco footprint.

A sunny Sunday is a great time to visit open houses, too. We’ve got plenty to choose from today. Kalia Rork has a gorgeous listing at 3736 State Street #217, open from 1-4 today. This luxurious Estancia condo boasts two bedrooms and two full baths, plus a private terrace and beautiful exterior spaces to satisfy your indoor and outdoor needs. Plus, check out the wallpaper in the living room! Offered at $1,625,000.

On the Mesa, Mike Richardson Realtors has an amazing ocean-view listing on one of my favorite streets in this neighborhood. The house at 1919 El Camino de la Luz is a three-bedroom, two-bath home with a location and jaw-dropping views that will make this one of the most talked-about listings on the local market this week. It’s open 1-4 p.m., and offered at $4,595,000.

Finally, Scout reminds you to get outside and smell the roses — or the poppies — on this Earth Day weekend. Even if it’s just a walk around the neighborhood, this is the season to enjoy the great outdoors. Thanks for reading; have a great Sunday.