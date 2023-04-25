Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Back in Full Force – Highlights Announced & Jane Fonda To Present Environmental Hero Awards 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

April 25, 2023 (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF) – The Community Environmental Council and its long-time festival partner, CarpEvents, are thrilled to bring the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival back to Alameda Park on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Media are invited to a special sneak-peek of the festival with organizers at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 on the Main Stage. Please call or text CEC’s Director of Communications at 971-207-9269 if you plan to attend.

Tens of thousands of community members are anticipated to attend to connect with climate-forward businesses and organizations, engage in climate-focused educational activities, hear from dozens of speakers on a variety of environmental topics, savor locally sourced, climate-friendly food and beverage, and enjoy live music.

Climate activist and actor Jane Fonda will present CEC’s Environmental Hero Awards on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on the Main Stage. Awards will be given to Nalleli Cobo, an environmental justice advocate and winner of the 2022 Goldman Environmental Prize for North America who just yesterday published an op-ed in theLos Angeles Times detailing her experience living in a neighborhood polluted by oil drilling and the action she has taken as a result; and Cesar Aguirre, Director of the Central California Environmental Justice Network and rural frontline communities organizer who alerted residents in Kern County to methane leaking at explosive levels from idle oil wells last year.

Now in its 53rd year, CEC’s community-organized Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the country, and is one of the largest on the West Coast. Santa Barbara’s reputation as a pioneer in the environmental movement attracts national media, celebrity attention, and local crowds; the 2019 festival drew over 30,000 visitors.

CEC’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is FREE for attendees. Detailed information including maps and stage schedules are available online atwww.SBEarthDay.org or in the Santa Barbara Independent Earth Day Festival Guide to be published on Thursday, April 27.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS YEAR’S EVENT INCLUDE:

The longest running Green Car show in the United States, featuring the latest electric and hybrid vehicle technology. Location: Santa Barbara and Micheltorena Streets. Show highlights include:

o Test-drive event: The annual Ride & Drive is a first-hand opportunity for attendees to experience the look, feel, and performance of the latest electric vehicles and bikes, including from Audi, Chevrolet and Polestar. Limited number of spaces available; sign up on site.

o Rebates and incentives: Get the latest information about California rebates, the federal tax credit, and other incentives that make purchasing or leasing a clean vehicle more affordable.

o Community Ambassadors: Talk one-on-one with community leaders who have made the transition to clean vehicles to learn how electric and fuel cell vehicles fit into their daily lives.

o Owners Corner: Meet owners, and their vehicles, to learn what clean vehicle ownership is really like.

Public Square and Climate Action Stage, curated by CEC and a place to connect and engage with organizations doing good work, spend time with your elected officials, and learn what government agencies and nonprofits are doing to help us all be more sustainable.The Climate Action Stage feature talks about climate change , including a discussion about climate justice in Guadalupe at 2pm Saturday, , and an Eco Fashion Show on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Location: Corner of Santa Barbara and Micheltorena Streets down to Sola.

Homegrown Roots Zone and Homegrown Roots Stage curated by Cultivate Events and sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network (SBCFAN), featuring climate-smart agriculture talks and demonstrations by regional farmers and food producers, food and beverage artisans, small business owners, and non-profit organizations working in the food system. Location: Along Santa Barbara Street.

Dozens of Eco-Marketplace exhibitors selling eco-friendly products and wares. Location: Along Anacapa Street.

Two full days of music on the Main Stage. Location: Corner of Micheltorena and Anacapa Streets.

Free Bike Valet, with secure all-day parking provided by MOVE SB County. Location: Corner of Micheltorena and Santa Barbara.

Climate-friendly Eat Local Food Court curated by Cultivate Events, featuring locally sourced, regenerative options for every type of eater. Location: Corner of Santa Barbara and Sola Streets.

Drink Local Beer & Wine Garden, featuring regional beer, wine, mead, and hard kombucha in front of the Main Stage, the perfect place to meet up with friends and chill. Location: Adjacent to the Main Stage.

Kids Corner , organized by LearningDen Preschool and Explore Ecology, offers a space for families to enjoy arts and crafts, musical performances, storytelling, face painting, eco-activities, a climbing wall, and a Family Passport that promotes kid-friendly activities throughout the park. The Kids Stage will host Explore Ecology’s Annual Environmental Stewardship Awards on Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 p.m. to recognize Santa Barbara County teachers, students, and schools who promote environmental stewardship through education and action. Location: Along Sola Street.

For up-to-the-minute information on CEC’s Earth Day 2023:

• Find Earth Day on the web at SBEarthDay.org

• Like “Santa Barbara Earth Day” on Facebook.com/SBEarthDay

• Follow the event on Twitter @SBEarthday and on Instagram @SB_EarthDay

Current Earth Day sponsors include: Audi Santa Barbara, Bree’osh Bakery, the Blue Owl, Boone Graphics, Brander Winery & Vineyard, Brighten Solar Co., Bunnin Chevrolet, Bye Bye Mattress, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Central Coast Community Energy, City of Santa Barbara,Cox Communications, Draughtsmen Aleworks, E-bikery, Edhat, Firestone Walker Brewing Company,Grid Alternatives, Hope Ranch Living, Jeep & Chrysler of Santa Barbara, KJEE, Matilija Pure Water Systems, MarBorg Industries, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Polestar Los Angeles, RAD Power Bikes, Radio Lazer, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Santa Barbara County Food Action Network (SBCFAN), Santa Barbara City College Foundation, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Solectrac, Swell Energy, Sunkissed Pantry, Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3-C REN), Trinity Episcopal Church’s Justice and Outreach Council, Ventura Volkswagen, Voice Magazine, Water With Life, Whole Foods Market.

Earth Day production partners, who contribute their time and expertise to produce the event, include: Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Central Coast Climate Justice Network, Cultivate Events, Downtown Organization, Explore Ecology, Last Chance Alliance, LOACOM, Learningden Preschool, MOVE Santa Barbara County, Oniracom, Pharos Creative, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, and Santa Barbara Independent.

About Santa Barbara’s Earth Day: Widely acknowledged as the birthplace of Earth Day, Santa Barbara’s involvement began with the devastating 1969 oil spill off its coast. This led a local group of concerned citizens to begin discussing a different way of looking at environmental systems. During that time, Senator Gaylord Nelson visited Santa Barbara to view the oil spill damage. When he returned to Washington, D.C., he introduced a bill designating April 22 as a national day to celebrate the earth. Over the next few years, the environmental movement was born across the country – including the Community Environmental Council (CEC). Led by a group of forward-thinking youth and elders, CEC incorporated in the spring of 1970 and its first act as a new nonprofit was to hold an Earth Day celebration – a one block long teach-in between State St. and Chapala St. along Anapamu. Around the country, 20 million concerned citizens attended similar events. We recognize that “every day is earth day” and that special events like this are a way to bring diverse voices from our community together as a reminder to tread lightly on the planet.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC): The Community Environmental Council (CEC) advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about why CEC is one of only five nonprofits in Santa Barbara County to have the highest possible ratings on Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact. Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, Twitter.com/CECSB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.

About CarpEvents: With over 30 years experience in event management, Mike Lazaro (Carpinterian of the Year), and the Carp Events team have been producing seamless events from concept to completion across the country and right here in Santa Barbara County. Mike has been involved from the ground up on fundraisers, street festivals, concerts, large corporate conventions and televised sporting events. In addition, the team provides logistical and managerial support on major events such as Summer Solstice and Avocado Festival as well as co-founded the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria and the Rods and Roses Car show.